Canopy Growth, headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada, cultivates and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis, and hemp, through a portfolio of brands that include Tweed, Spectrum Therapeutics, and CraftGrow. Although it primarily operates in Canada, Canopy has distribution and production licenses in more than a dozen countries to drive expansion in global medical cannabis and also holds an option to acquire Acreage Holdings upon U.S. federal cannabis legalization.

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-23
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.240-0.220 0.0200
REV108.740M111.819M3.079M

Canopy Gwth Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Canopy Gwth (CGC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Canopy Gwth (NASDAQ: CGC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Canopy Gwth's (CGC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Canopy Gwth.

Q

What is the target price for Canopy Gwth (CGC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Canopy Gwth (NASDAQ: CGC) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting CGC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 53.63% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Canopy Gwth (CGC)?

A

The stock price for Canopy Gwth (NASDAQ: CGC) is $7.16 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Canopy Gwth (CGC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Canopy Gwth.

Q

When is Canopy Gwth (NASDAQ:CGC) reporting earnings?

A

Canopy Gwth’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 23, 2022.

Q

Is Canopy Gwth (CGC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Canopy Gwth.

Q

What sector and industry does Canopy Gwth (CGC) operate in?

A

Canopy Gwth is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.