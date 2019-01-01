Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc is a specialty finance company focused on providing flexible, fully committed financing solutions to middle market companies located in the US. It partners with companies across a variety of industries and excel at providing creative solutions to companies with complex business models that may have limited access to capital. The company seeks to generate income in U.S.-domiciled middle-market companies through direct originations of senior secured loans and, to a lesser extent, originations of mezzanine and unsecured loans and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities.