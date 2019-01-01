QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/272.6K
Div / Yield
1.64/7.11%
52 Wk
20.36 - 24.74
Mkt Cap
1.8B
Payout Ratio
58.78
Open
-
P/E
8.27
EPS
0.56
Shares
76M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 3 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 6:09PM
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 4:56PM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 9:36AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 8:14AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 4:28PM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 9:10AM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 4:58PM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 12:01PM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 8:06AM
Benzinga - Apr 16, 2021, 8:31AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc is a specialty finance company focused on providing flexible, fully committed financing solutions to middle market companies located in the US. It partners with companies across a variety of industries and excel at providing creative solutions to companies with complex business models that may have limited access to capital. The company seeks to generate income in U.S.-domiciled middle-market companies through direct originations of senior secured loans and, to a lesser extent, originations of mezzanine and unsecured loans and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5200.630 0.1100
REV69.160M78.300M9.140M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sixth Street Specialty Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sixth Street Specialty (TSLX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sixth Street Specialty (NYSE: TSLX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sixth Street Specialty's (TSLX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sixth Street Specialty (TSLX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sixth Street Specialty (NYSE: TSLX) was reported by Wells Fargo on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting TSLX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.32% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sixth Street Specialty (TSLX)?

A

The stock price for Sixth Street Specialty (NYSE: TSLX) is $23.08 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sixth Street Specialty (TSLX) pay a dividend?

A

The next Sixth Street Specialty (TSLX) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.

Q

When is Sixth Street Specialty (NYSE:TSLX) reporting earnings?

A

Sixth Street Specialty’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Sixth Street Specialty (TSLX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sixth Street Specialty.

Q

What sector and industry does Sixth Street Specialty (TSLX) operate in?

A

Sixth Street Specialty is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.