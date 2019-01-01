|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.240
|0.300
|0.0600
|REV
|157.000M
|190.595M
|33.595M
You can purchase shares of GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ: GCMG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in GCM Grosvenor’s space includes: Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN), SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS), Sculptor Capital (NYSE:SCU), Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) and Diamond Hill Investment (NASDAQ:DHIL).
The latest price target for GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ: GCMG) was reported by Oppenheimer on September 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting GCMG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 38.61% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ: GCMG) is $10.1 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next GCM Grosvenor (GCMG) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.
GCM Grosvenor’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for GCM Grosvenor.
GCM Grosvenor is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.