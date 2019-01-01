QQQ
Range
10.05 - 10.48
Vol / Avg.
227.7K/333.3K
Div / Yield
0.37/3.62%
52 Wk
8.44 - 13.64
Mkt Cap
444M
Payout Ratio
67.54
Open
10.22
P/E
20.94
EPS
0.09
Shares
44M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
GCM Grosvenor Inc is a global alternative asset management firm. It invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. The company's offerings include multi-manager portfolios as well as portfolios of direct investments and co-investments. It also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2400.300 0.0600
REV157.000M190.595M33.595M

Analyst Ratings

GCM Grosvenor Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GCM Grosvenor (GCMG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ: GCMG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GCM Grosvenor's (GCMG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for GCM Grosvenor (GCMG) stock?

A

The latest price target for GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ: GCMG) was reported by Oppenheimer on September 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting GCMG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 38.61% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for GCM Grosvenor (GCMG)?

A

The stock price for GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ: GCMG) is $10.1 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GCM Grosvenor (GCMG) pay a dividend?

A

The next GCM Grosvenor (GCMG) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.

Q

When is GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) reporting earnings?

A

GCM Grosvenor’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is GCM Grosvenor (GCMG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GCM Grosvenor.

Q

What sector and industry does GCM Grosvenor (GCMG) operate in?

A

GCM Grosvenor is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.