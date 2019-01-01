QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Finance of America Companies Inc provides a diverse selection of lending products and services. Its products include home loans, to reverse mortgages, to commercial loans and lender services.

Finance of America Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Finance of America (FOA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Finance of America (NYSE: FOA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Finance of America's (FOA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Finance of America (FOA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Finance of America (NYSE: FOA) was reported by Morgan Stanley on October 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting FOA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 52.91% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Finance of America (FOA)?

A

The stock price for Finance of America (NYSE: FOA) is $3.27 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Finance of America (FOA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Finance of America.

Q

When is Finance of America (NYSE:FOA) reporting earnings?

A

Finance of America’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Finance of America (FOA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Finance of America.

Q

What sector and industry does Finance of America (FOA) operate in?

A

Finance of America is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.