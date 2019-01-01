|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-02
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Finance of America (NYSE: FOA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Finance of America’s space includes: FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW), Bogota Finl (NASDAQ:BSBK), Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC), Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) and Provident Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ:PROV).
The latest price target for Finance of America (NYSE: FOA) was reported by Morgan Stanley on October 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting FOA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 52.91% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Finance of America (NYSE: FOA) is $3.27 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Finance of America.
Finance of America’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Finance of America.
Finance of America is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.