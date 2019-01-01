QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
DigitalBridge Group Inc is a global digital infrastructure real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and invests in digital infrastructure and real estate. Previously Colony Capital, the firm merged with its subsidiary Digital Colony in 2020 to rebrand as DigitalBridge. This merger discontinued ownership of hospitality real estate and shifted focus toward digital infrastructure. Its services occupy five segments: Digital Investing, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. Its Wellness Infrastructure segment, which owns and leases retirement and healthcare facilities, and its Digital Operating segment, which owns and leases digital assets, account for the majority of the firm's revenue from markets primarily located in the United States.

DigitalBridge Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DigitalBridge Group (DBRG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DigitalBridge Group (NYSE: DBRG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are DigitalBridge Group's (DBRG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for DigitalBridge Group (DBRG) stock?

A

The latest price target for DigitalBridge Group (NYSE: DBRG) was reported by JP Morgan on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting DBRG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1.89% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for DigitalBridge Group (DBRG)?

A

The stock price for DigitalBridge Group (NYSE: DBRG) is $6.87 last updated Today at 6:15:20 PM.

Q

Does DigitalBridge Group (DBRG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for DigitalBridge Group.

Q

When is DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) reporting earnings?

A

DigitalBridge Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is DigitalBridge Group (DBRG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DigitalBridge Group.

Q

What sector and industry does DigitalBridge Group (DBRG) operate in?

A

DigitalBridge Group is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.