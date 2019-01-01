|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.090
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24
|REV
|248.210M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of DigitalBridge Group (NYSE: DBRG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in DigitalBridge Group’s space includes: BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO), T. Rowe Price Gr (NASDAQ:TROW), Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) and Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC).
The latest price target for DigitalBridge Group (NYSE: DBRG) was reported by JP Morgan on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting DBRG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1.89% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for DigitalBridge Group (NYSE: DBRG) is $6.87 last updated Today at 6:15:20 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for DigitalBridge Group.
DigitalBridge Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for DigitalBridge Group.
DigitalBridge Group is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.