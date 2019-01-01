QQQ
Range
3.71 - 4.52
Vol / Avg.
914.1K/587.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.75 - 25.38
Mkt Cap
197.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.75
P/E
-
EPS
-0.23
Shares
44M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Rekor Systems Inc is a United States-based company. It is engaged in providing real-time roadway intelligence through AI-driven decisions. Rekor bridges commercial and government sectors with actionable, real-time vehicle recognition data. The firm uses artificial intelligence to analyze video streams and transform them into AI-driven decisions. Its machine learning software can turn most IP cameras into accurate vehicle recognition devices used to help protect lives, increase brand loyalty, and enhance operations and logistics. Its geographical segments are the United States, Canada, and Other, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

Rekor Systems Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rekor Systems (REKR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rekor Systems (NASDAQ: REKR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rekor Systems's (REKR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Rekor Systems (REKR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Rekor Systems (NASDAQ: REKR) was reported by B. Riley Securities on April 14, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting REKR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.33% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Rekor Systems (REKR)?

A

The stock price for Rekor Systems (NASDAQ: REKR) is $4.5 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rekor Systems (REKR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rekor Systems.

Q

When is Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) reporting earnings?

A

Rekor Systems’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Rekor Systems (REKR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rekor Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does Rekor Systems (REKR) operate in?

A

Rekor Systems is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.