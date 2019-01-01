QQQ
Evogene Ltd is a computational biology company targeting to revolutionize product development for life-science based industries, including human health, agriculture, and industrial applications. The company established its technology, the Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform is designed to computationally discover and develop life-science products based on microbes, small molecules and genetic elements as the core components for such products. It holds a number of subsidiaries utilizing the CPB platform, for the development of human microbiome-based therapeutics, medical cannabis, ag-biologicals, ag-chemicals, seed traits and ag-solutions for castor oil production. It generates maximum revenue from the Agriculture segment.

Evogene Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Evogene (EVGN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Evogene (NASDAQ: EVGN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Evogene's (EVGN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Evogene.

Q

What is the target price for Evogene (EVGN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Evogene (NASDAQ: EVGN) was reported by Roth Capital on October 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting EVGN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 542.20% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Evogene (EVGN)?

A

The stock price for Evogene (NASDAQ: EVGN) is $1.09 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does Evogene (EVGN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Evogene.

Q

When is Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) reporting earnings?

A

Evogene’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 10, 2022.

Q

Is Evogene (EVGN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Evogene.

Q

What sector and industry does Evogene (EVGN) operate in?

A

Evogene is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.