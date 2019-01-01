Evogene Ltd is a computational biology company targeting to revolutionize product development for life-science based industries, including human health, agriculture, and industrial applications. The company established its technology, the Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform is designed to computationally discover and develop life-science products based on microbes, small molecules and genetic elements as the core components for such products. It holds a number of subsidiaries utilizing the CPB platform, for the development of human microbiome-based therapeutics, medical cannabis, ag-biologicals, ag-chemicals, seed traits and ag-solutions for castor oil production. It generates maximum revenue from the Agriculture segment.