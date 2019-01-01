|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-15
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Sophia Genetics (NASDAQ: SOPH) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Sophia Genetics’s space includes: Sema4 Holdings (NASDAQ:SMFR), Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN), Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG), MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) and GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ:GDRX).
The latest price target for Sophia Genetics (NASDAQ: SOPH) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting SOPH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 48.03% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Sophia Genetics (NASDAQ: SOPH) is $12.16 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Sophia Genetics.
Sophia Genetics’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 15, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Sophia Genetics.
Sophia Genetics is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.