Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/88.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
10.21 - 19.8
Mkt Cap
776.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.35
Shares
63.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Technology
Sophia Genetics SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It has built a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

Sophia Genetics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sophia Genetics (SOPH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sophia Genetics (NASDAQ: SOPH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sophia Genetics's (SOPH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sophia Genetics (SOPH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sophia Genetics (NASDAQ: SOPH) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting SOPH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 48.03% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sophia Genetics (SOPH)?

A

The stock price for Sophia Genetics (NASDAQ: SOPH) is $12.16 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sophia Genetics (SOPH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sophia Genetics.

Q

When is Sophia Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) reporting earnings?

A

Sophia Genetics’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 15, 2022.

Q

Is Sophia Genetics (SOPH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sophia Genetics.

Q

What sector and industry does Sophia Genetics (SOPH) operate in?

A

Sophia Genetics is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.