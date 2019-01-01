QQQ
Range
2.98 - 3.2
Vol / Avg.
863.2K/480.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.19 - 9.52
Mkt Cap
474.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.08
P/E
-
EPS
-0.4
Shares
148.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Communications Equipment
Ribbon Communications Inc provides network solutions primarily to telecommunications, wireless and cable service providers worldwide. It enables service providers and enterprises to modernize their communications networks and provide secure real-time communications solutions to their customers and employees. Its solutions enable its customers with a secure way to connect and leverage multivendor, multiprotocol communications systems and applications across their networks and the cloud, around the world and in a rapidly changing ecosystem of IP-enabled devices such as smartphones and tablets.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1300.010 -0.1200
REV252.550M230.577M-21.973M

Ribbon Comms Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ribbon Comms (RBBN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ribbon Comms (NASDAQ: RBBN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ribbon Comms's (RBBN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ribbon Comms (RBBN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ribbon Comms (NASDAQ: RBBN) was reported by B. Riley Securities on January 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting RBBN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 213.48% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ribbon Comms (RBBN)?

A

The stock price for Ribbon Comms (NASDAQ: RBBN) is $3.19 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ribbon Comms (RBBN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ribbon Comms.

Q

When is Ribbon Comms (NASDAQ:RBBN) reporting earnings?

A

Ribbon Comms’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Ribbon Comms (RBBN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ribbon Comms.

Q

What sector and industry does Ribbon Comms (RBBN) operate in?

A

Ribbon Comms is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.