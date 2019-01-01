|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.340
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-23
|REV
|48.650M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Bain Capital Specialty (NYSE: BCSF) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Bain Capital Specialty’s space includes: Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:VCTR), BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC), Pzena Investment Mgmt (NYSE:PZN), P10 (NYSE:PX) and Hercules Cap (NYSE:HTGC).
The latest price target for Bain Capital Specialty (NYSE: BCSF) was reported by Oppenheimer on August 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting BCSF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.63% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Bain Capital Specialty (NYSE: BCSF) is $15.9 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.
Bain Capital Specialty’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Bain Capital Specialty.
Bain Capital Specialty is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.