Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/193K
Div / Yield
1.36/8.55%
52 Wk
13.75 - 16.45
Mkt Cap
1B
Payout Ratio
61.82
Open
-
P/E
7.23
EPS
0.36
Shares
64.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc is a business development company. It seeks to provide risk-adjusted returns and current income to investors by investing primarily in middle-market companies.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.340

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-23

REV48.650M

Bain Capital Specialty Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bain Capital Specialty (BCSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bain Capital Specialty (NYSE: BCSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bain Capital Specialty's (BCSF) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Bain Capital Specialty (BCSF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Bain Capital Specialty (NYSE: BCSF) was reported by Oppenheimer on August 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting BCSF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.63% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Bain Capital Specialty (BCSF)?

A

The stock price for Bain Capital Specialty (NYSE: BCSF) is $15.9 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bain Capital Specialty (BCSF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is Bain Capital Specialty (NYSE:BCSF) reporting earnings?

A

Bain Capital Specialty’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Bain Capital Specialty (BCSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bain Capital Specialty.

Q

What sector and industry does Bain Capital Specialty (BCSF) operate in?

A

Bain Capital Specialty is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.