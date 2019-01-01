QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4K
Div / Yield
1.84/0.96%
52 Wk
151.77 - 248
Mkt Cap
364.8M
Payout Ratio
5.16
Open
-
P/E
5.46
EPS
9.98
Shares
1.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 8:30AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 4:45PM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 8:39AM
Benzinga - May 19, 2021, 4:34PM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Investors Title Co along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance through ITIC and NITIC. It also provides tax-deferred real property exchange services, investment management, and trust services. The company generates its revenue from interest and dividends.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS9.940
REV91.043M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Investors Title Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Investors Title (ITIC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ: ITIC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Investors Title's (ITIC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Investors Title (ITIC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Investors Title

Q

Current Stock Price for Investors Title (ITIC)?

A

The stock price for Investors Title (NASDAQ: ITIC) is $192.51 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Investors Title (ITIC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.46 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 30, 2021.

Q

When is Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) reporting earnings?

A

Investors Title’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Investors Title (ITIC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Investors Title.

Q

What sector and industry does Investors Title (ITIC) operate in?

A

Investors Title is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.