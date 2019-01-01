|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ: ITIC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Investors Title’s space includes: Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS), Root (NASDAQ:ROOT), Universal Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:UVE), National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) and MBIA (NYSE:MBI).
There is no analysis for Investors Title
The stock price for Investors Title (NASDAQ: ITIC) is $192.51 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.46 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 30, 2021.
Investors Title’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Investors Title.
Investors Title is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.