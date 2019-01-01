|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.010
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24
|REV
|151.940M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE: MAX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in MediaAlpha’s space includes: Cars.com (NYSE:CARS), Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO), trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG), Cian (NYSE:CIAN) and Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU).
The latest price target for MediaAlpha (NYSE: MAX) was reported by Citigroup on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting MAX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.33% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for MediaAlpha (NYSE: MAX) is $10.5 last updated Today at 2:54:59 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for MediaAlpha.
MediaAlpha’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for MediaAlpha.
MediaAlpha is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.