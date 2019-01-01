QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Robinhood Markets Inc is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology. Its vertically integrated platform has enabled the introduction of new products and services such as cryptocurrency trading, dividend reinvestment, fractional shares, recurring investments, and IPO Access. It earns transaction-based revenues from routing user orders for options, equities, and cryptocurrencies to market makers when a routed order is executed.

Robinhood Markets Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Robinhood Markets (HOOD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Robinhood Markets's (HOOD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Robinhood Markets (HOOD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting HOOD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.91% upside). 29 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Robinhood Markets (HOOD)?

A

The stock price for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) is $10.86 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Robinhood Markets (HOOD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Robinhood Markets.

Q

When is Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) reporting earnings?

A

Robinhood Markets’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.

Q

Is Robinhood Markets (HOOD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Robinhood Markets.

Q

What sector and industry does Robinhood Markets (HOOD) operate in?

A

Robinhood Markets is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.