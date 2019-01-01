QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Twist Bioscience Corp is a synthetic biology company. It develops a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The company's DNA synthesis platform utilizes a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process that synthesizes DNA on silicon instead of on traditional well plastic plates to enable the production of high-quality synthetic DNA faster and affordable as well as overcomes inefficiencies and powers cost-effective, rapid high-throughput synthesis, enabling researchers to rapidly realize opportunities ahead. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-1.060-0.910 0.1500
REV38.330M42.018M3.688M

Twist Bioscience Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Twist Bioscience (TWST) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ: TWST) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Twist Bioscience's (TWST) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Twist Bioscience (TWST) stock?

A

The latest price target for Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ: TWST) was reported by Barclays on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 75.00 expecting TWST to rise to within 12 months (a possible 39.95% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Twist Bioscience (TWST)?

A

The stock price for Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ: TWST) is $53.59 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Twist Bioscience (TWST) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Twist Bioscience.

Q

When is Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) reporting earnings?

A

Twist Bioscience’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Twist Bioscience (TWST) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Twist Bioscience.

Q

What sector and industry does Twist Bioscience (TWST) operate in?

A

Twist Bioscience is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.