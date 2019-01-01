QQQ
Range
12.23 - 13.74
Vol / Avg.
163.2K/271.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
12.32 - 52.57
Mkt Cap
616.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
12.23
P/E
-
EPS
-1
Shares
44.9M
Outstanding
Praxis Precision Medicines Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm is engaged in developing therapies for patients and families affected by complex and debilitating brain disorders. The firm's pipeline covers PRAX-114, PRAX-944, PRAX-562, and PRAX-222 among others.

Praxis Precision Medicine Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Praxis Precision Medicine (PRAX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Praxis Precision Medicine (NASDAQ: PRAX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Praxis Precision Medicine's (PRAX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Praxis Precision Medicine.

Q

What is the target price for Praxis Precision Medicine (PRAX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Praxis Precision Medicine (NASDAQ: PRAX) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on December 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 48.00 expecting PRAX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 249.34% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Praxis Precision Medicine (PRAX)?

A

The stock price for Praxis Precision Medicine (NASDAQ: PRAX) is $13.74 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Praxis Precision Medicine (PRAX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Praxis Precision Medicine.

Q

When is Praxis Precision Medicine (NASDAQ:PRAX) reporting earnings?

A

Praxis Precision Medicine’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Praxis Precision Medicine (PRAX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Praxis Precision Medicine.

Q

What sector and industry does Praxis Precision Medicine (PRAX) operate in?

A

Praxis Precision Medicine is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.