Range
18.04 - 19.4
Vol / Avg.
377.5K/557.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
16.74 - 82.69
Mkt Cap
807.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
18.92
P/E
55.28
EPS
0.39
Shares
44.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc is a distributor and manufacturer of agriculture equipment and supplies. Some of its products include Grow Light Ballasts, Fluorescent Lighting, Pumps and Irrigation, Meters and solutions and Hydro Systems. The business is organized into two operating segments, the U.S. and Canada.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hydrofarm Holdings Group (HYFM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ: HYFM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hydrofarm Holdings Group's (HYFM) competitors?

A

Other companies in Hydrofarm Holdings Group’s space includes: Deere (NYSE:DE), Toro (NYSE:TTC), Titan Intl (NYSE:TWI), Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) and Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO).

Q

What is the target price for Hydrofarm Holdings Group (HYFM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ: HYFM) was reported by Wells Fargo on December 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 33.00 expecting HYFM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 81.92% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Hydrofarm Holdings Group (HYFM)?

A

The stock price for Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ: HYFM) is $18.14 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hydrofarm Holdings Group (HYFM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hydrofarm Holdings Group.

Q

When is Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) reporting earnings?

A

Hydrofarm Holdings Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Hydrofarm Holdings Group (HYFM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hydrofarm Holdings Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Hydrofarm Holdings Group (HYFM) operate in?

A

Hydrofarm Holdings Group is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.