Colony Bankcorp Inc is a bank holding company. The bank provides a broad range of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. Its product line includes loans to small and medium-sized businesses, residential and commercial construction and land development loans, commercial real estate loans, agri-business and production loans, residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and a variety of demand, savings and time deposit products. It also offers internet banking services, electronic bill payment services, safe deposit box rentals, telephone banking, and other related services. The majority of the revenue is generated from the interest income.