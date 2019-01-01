|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ: CBAN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Colony Bankcorp’s space includes: Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK), Peoples Financial Servs (NASDAQ:PFIS), Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL), Primis Finl (NASDAQ:FRST) and First Business Financial (NASDAQ:FBIZ).
The latest price target for Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ: CBAN) was reported by DA Davidson on January 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting CBAN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.78% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ: CBAN) is $18.62 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 3, 2022.
Colony Bankcorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Colony Bankcorp.
Colony Bankcorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.