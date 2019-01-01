QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Colony Bankcorp Inc is a bank holding company. The bank provides a broad range of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. Its product line includes loans to small and medium-sized businesses, residential and commercial construction and land development loans, commercial real estate loans, agri-business and production loans, residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and a variety of demand, savings and time deposit products. It also offers internet banking services, electronic bill payment services, safe deposit box rentals, telephone banking, and other related services. The majority of the revenue is generated from the interest income.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4800.400 -0.0800
REV29.030M29.837M807.000K

Colony Bankcorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ: CBAN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Colony Bankcorp's (CBAN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ: CBAN) was reported by DA Davidson on January 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting CBAN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.78% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Colony Bankcorp (CBAN)?

A

The stock price for Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ: CBAN) is $18.62 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 3, 2022.

Q

When is Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) reporting earnings?

A

Colony Bankcorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Colony Bankcorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) operate in?

A

Colony Bankcorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.