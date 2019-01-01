|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Shyft Group (NASDAQ: SHYF) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Shyft Group’s space includes: PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR), Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW), REV Group (NYSE:REVG), Terex (NYSE:TEX) and Wabash National (NYSE:WNC).
The latest price target for Shyft Group (NASDAQ: SHYF) was reported by DA Davidson on November 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 55.00 expecting SHYF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 51.64% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Shyft Group (NASDAQ: SHYF) is $36.27 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 17, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 16, 2022.
Shyft Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Shyft Group.
Shyft Group is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.