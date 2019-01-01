QQQ
Range
32.39 - 39.2
Vol / Avg.
960.9K/200.7K
Div / Yield
0.2/0.55%
52 Wk
31.07 - 54.5
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
6.41
Open
38.86
P/E
23.25
EPS
0.59
Shares
34.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Machinery
The Shyft Group Inc is the North American specialty vehicle manufacturer, engaged in assembling and upfitting for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Its customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units Fleet Vehicles and Services and Specialty Vehicles. Its brands include Utilimaster, Royal Truck Body, Strobes-R- Us, Spartan RV Chassis, Builtmore Contract Manufacturing, and corresponding aftermarket provisions. The company operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4700.560 0.0900
REV232.480M277.300M44.820M

Shyft Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Shyft Group (SHYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shyft Group (NASDAQ: SHYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Shyft Group's (SHYF) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Shyft Group (SHYF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Shyft Group (NASDAQ: SHYF) was reported by DA Davidson on November 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 55.00 expecting SHYF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 51.64% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Shyft Group (SHYF)?

A

The stock price for Shyft Group (NASDAQ: SHYF) is $36.27 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shyft Group (SHYF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 17, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 16, 2022.

Q

When is Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) reporting earnings?

A

Shyft Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Shyft Group (SHYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shyft Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Shyft Group (SHYF) operate in?

A

Shyft Group is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.