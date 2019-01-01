The Shyft Group Inc is the North American specialty vehicle manufacturer, engaged in assembling and upfitting for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Its customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units Fleet Vehicles and Services and Specialty Vehicles. Its brands include Utilimaster, Royal Truck Body, Strobes-R- Us, Spartan RV Chassis, Builtmore Contract Manufacturing, and corresponding aftermarket provisions. The company operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico.