QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
8.91 - 9.28
Vol / Avg.
400.6K/2.3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.47 - 35.85
Mkt Cap
370.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
8.91
P/E
-
EPS
0.35
Shares
41.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 4 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 2:30PM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 2:16PM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 11:44AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 11:40AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 9:38AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 5:01PM
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 1:33PM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 9:03AM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 9:02AM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Cleanspark Inc offers software and intelligent controls for microgrid and distributed energy resource management systems and design services. The company provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. Its software is capable of enabling a microgrid to be scaled to the user's specific needs and can be widely implemented across commercial, industrial, military, agricultural, and municipal deployment. The company's operating segment includes Energy and Digital Agency. It generates maximum revenue from the Digital currency segment.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3700.360 -0.0100
REV41.350M41.242M-108.000K
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.070-0.150 -0.2200
REV23.260M27.145M3.885M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Cleanspark Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cleanspark (CLSK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cleanspark (NASDAQ: CLSK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cleanspark's (CLSK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cleanspark (CLSK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cleanspark (NASDAQ: CLSK) was reported by BTIG on March 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 45.00 expecting CLSK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 403.36% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cleanspark (CLSK)?

A

The stock price for Cleanspark (NASDAQ: CLSK) is $8.94 last updated Today at 2:54:17 PM.

Q

Does Cleanspark (CLSK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cleanspark.

Q

When is Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) reporting earnings?

A

Cleanspark’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Cleanspark (CLSK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cleanspark.

Q

What sector and industry does Cleanspark (CLSK) operate in?

A

Cleanspark is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.