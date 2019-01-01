Cleanspark Inc offers software and intelligent controls for microgrid and distributed energy resource management systems and design services. The company provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. Its software is capable of enabling a microgrid to be scaled to the user's specific needs and can be widely implemented across commercial, industrial, military, agricultural, and municipal deployment. The company's operating segment includes Energy and Digital Agency. It generates maximum revenue from the Digital currency segment.