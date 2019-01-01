|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.370
|0.360
|-0.0100
|REV
|41.350M
|41.242M
|-108.000K
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.070
|-0.150
|-0.2200
|REV
|23.260M
|27.145M
|3.885M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Cleanspark (NASDAQ: CLSK) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Cleanspark’s space includes: Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT), OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT), Cloopen Group Holding (NYSE:RAAS), CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) and Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI).
The latest price target for Cleanspark (NASDAQ: CLSK) was reported by BTIG on March 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 45.00 expecting CLSK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 403.36% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Cleanspark (NASDAQ: CLSK) is $8.94 last updated Today at 2:54:17 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Cleanspark.
Cleanspark’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Cleanspark.
Cleanspark is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.