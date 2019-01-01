Bristow Group Inc is the provider of vertical flight solutions. It provides aviation services to a broad base of major integrated, national and independent energy companies. The company provides commercial search and rescue (SAR) services in multiple countries and public sector SAR services in the United Kingdom on behalf of the Maritime & Coastguard Agency (MCA). Additionally, it offers fixed wing transportation and other aviation related solutions. Its oil and gas customers charter its helicopters to transport personnel to, from and between onshore bases and offshore production platforms, drilling rigs and other installations. It has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Guyana, India, Mexico, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the U.K and the United States.