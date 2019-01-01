QQQ
Range
30.91 - 32.13
Vol / Avg.
2.4K/76.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
24.82 - 39.72
Mkt Cap
899.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
32.16
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
28.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
Bristow Group Inc is the provider of vertical flight solutions. It provides aviation services to a broad base of major integrated, national and independent energy companies. The company provides commercial search and rescue (SAR) services in multiple countries and public sector SAR services in the United Kingdom on behalf of the Maritime & Coastguard Agency (MCA). Additionally, it offers fixed wing transportation and other aviation related solutions. Its oil and gas customers charter its helicopters to transport personnel to, from and between onshore bases and offshore production platforms, drilling rigs and other installations. It has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Guyana, India, Mexico, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the U.K and the United States.

Earnings

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-25
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.000
REV295.619M

Bristow Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Bristow Group (VTOL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bristow Group (NYSE: VTOL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bristow Group's (VTOL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Bristow Group (VTOL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bristow Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Bristow Group (VTOL)?

A

The stock price for Bristow Group (NYSE: VTOL) is $31.78 last updated Today at 3:34:31 PM.

Q

Does Bristow Group (VTOL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bristow Group.

Q

When is Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) reporting earnings?

A

Bristow Group’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 25, 2022.

Q

Is Bristow Group (VTOL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bristow Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Bristow Group (VTOL) operate in?

A

Bristow Group is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.