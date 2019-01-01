QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
4.57 - 4.62
Vol / Avg.
219K/288.2K
Div / Yield
0.36/7.88%
52 Wk
4.55 - 5.43
Mkt Cap
436.5M
Payout Ratio
68.06
Open
4.57
P/E
8.46
EPS
0
Shares
95.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The company's primary objective is to seek high current income and the secondary objective is capital appreciation. It invests in various sectors such as auto components, hotels, restaurants and leisure, household durables, food & staples, energy, banks, capital markets, consumer finance, insurance, pharmaceuticals, aerospace and defense, and others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Western Asset High Income Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Western Asset High Income (HIO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Western Asset High Income (NYSE: HIO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Western Asset High Income's (HIO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Western Asset High Income.

Q

What is the target price for Western Asset High Income (HIO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Western Asset High Income

Q

Current Stock Price for Western Asset High Income (HIO)?

A

The stock price for Western Asset High Income (NYSE: HIO) is $4.59 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Western Asset High Income (HIO) pay a dividend?

A

The next Western Asset High Income (HIO) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-23.

Q

When is Western Asset High Income (NYSE:HIO) reporting earnings?

A

Western Asset High Income does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Western Asset High Income (HIO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Western Asset High Income.

Q

What sector and industry does Western Asset High Income (HIO) operate in?

A

Western Asset High Income is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.