QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/657.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.61 - 17.28
Mkt Cap
734.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.28
Shares
56.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 12:14PM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 7:24AM
Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 9:58AM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 9:44AM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 9:39AM
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 9:47AM
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 8:15AM
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 6:02AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 5:34PM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 4:15PM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 4:43PM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 8:10AM
Benzinga - Sep 17, 2021, 10:58AM
Benzinga - Sep 8, 2021, 1:46PM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Kezar Life Sciences Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer. The pipeline consist of product candidates such as KZR-616, and the protein secretion program.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Kezar Life Sciences Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kezar Life Sciences (KZR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ: KZR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kezar Life Sciences's (KZR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Kezar Life Sciences (KZR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ: KZR) was reported by Wells Fargo on December 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.00 expecting KZR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 45.71% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)?

A

The stock price for Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ: KZR) is $13.04 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kezar Life Sciences (KZR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kezar Life Sciences.

Q

When is Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) reporting earnings?

A

Kezar Life Sciences’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Kezar Life Sciences (KZR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kezar Life Sciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Kezar Life Sciences (KZR) operate in?

A

Kezar Life Sciences is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.