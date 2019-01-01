CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund is the United States based diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The fund invests a majority of its total assets in income-producing real estate securities located mainly in the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. Its portfolio of investments consists of different sectors such as diversified, retail, industrial, residential, hotels, healthcare, and other sectors.