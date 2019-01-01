QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
0.6/7.52%
52 Wk
7.09 - 9.89
Mkt Cap
930.4M
Payout Ratio
20.34
Open
P/E
2.71
EPS
0
Shares
116.6M
Outstanding
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund is the United States based diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The fund invests a majority of its total assets in income-producing real estate securities located mainly in the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. Its portfolio of investments consists of different sectors such as diversified, retail, industrial, residential, hotels, healthcare, and other sectors.

Analyst Ratings

CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est Questions & Answers

How do I buy CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est (IGR) stock?

You can purchase shares of CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est (NYSE: IGR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Who are CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est's (IGR) competitors?

There are no as such competitors for CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est.

What is the target price for CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est (IGR) stock?

There is no analysis for CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est

Current Stock Price for CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est (IGR)?

The stock price for CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est (NYSE: IGR) is $7.98 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Does CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est (IGR) pay a dividend?

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 18, 2022.

When is CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est (NYSE:IGR) reporting earnings?

CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Is CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est (IGR) going to split?

There is no upcoming split for CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est.

What sector and industry does CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est (IGR) operate in?

CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.