Range
22.56 - 24.34
Vol / Avg.
2.1M/656.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
12.8 - 50.54
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
22.77
P/E
-
EPS
-0.7
Shares
47.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Protagonist Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company having a proprietary technology platform that enables the discovery and development of novel constrained peptide-based drug candidate to address medical needs.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-09
REV

Protagonist Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTGX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Protagonist Therapeutics's (PTGX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTGX) was reported by BTIG on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 55.00 expecting PTGX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 126.80% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)?

A

The stock price for Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTGX) is $24.25 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Protagonist Therapeutics.

Q

When is Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) reporting earnings?

A

Protagonist Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Protagonist Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) operate in?

A

Protagonist Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.