Range
12.83 - 13.23
Vol / Avg.
155.9K/72.5K
Div / Yield
1.12/8.51%
52 Wk
11.17 - 14.74
Mkt Cap
256.4M
Payout Ratio
49.27
Open
13.01
P/E
6.35
EPS
0.66
Shares
19.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Stellus Capital Investment Corp is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. It invests through a first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The company invests in various sectors, such as business services, energy, general industrial, government services, healthcare, software and specialty finance. Business activity of the firm is functioned through the United States and it generates revenue in the form of interest income on debt investments and capital gains and distributions.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.280

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-01

REV16.410M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Stellus Cap Investment Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Stellus Cap Investment (SCM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Stellus Cap Investment (NYSE: SCM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Stellus Cap Investment's (SCM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Stellus Cap Investment (SCM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Stellus Cap Investment (NYSE: SCM) was reported by Oppenheimer on November 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting SCM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.98% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Stellus Cap Investment (SCM)?

A

The stock price for Stellus Cap Investment (NYSE: SCM) is $13.16 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Stellus Cap Investment (SCM) pay a dividend?

A

The next Stellus Cap Investment (SCM) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-30.

Q

When is Stellus Cap Investment (NYSE:SCM) reporting earnings?

A

Stellus Cap Investment’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Stellus Cap Investment (SCM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Stellus Cap Investment.

Q

What sector and industry does Stellus Cap Investment (SCM) operate in?

A

Stellus Cap Investment is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.