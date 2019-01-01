Stellus Capital Investment Corp is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. It invests through a first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The company invests in various sectors, such as business services, energy, general industrial, government services, healthcare, software and specialty finance. Business activity of the firm is functioned through the United States and it generates revenue in the form of interest income on debt investments and capital gains and distributions.