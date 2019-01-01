|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.280
(EXPECTED) 2022-03-01
|REV
|16.410M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Stellus Cap Investment (NYSE: SCM) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Stellus Cap Investment’s space includes: Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN), SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS), Sculptor Capital (NYSE:SCU), Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) and TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE:TPVG).
The latest price target for Stellus Cap Investment (NYSE: SCM) was reported by Oppenheimer on November 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting SCM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.98% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Stellus Cap Investment (NYSE: SCM) is $13.16 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Stellus Cap Investment (SCM) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-30.
Stellus Cap Investment’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Stellus Cap Investment.
Stellus Cap Investment is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.