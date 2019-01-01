QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Stoke Therapeutics Inc is engaged in developing antisense oligonucleotide medicines. The medicine increases gene expression to treat genetic epilepsies and other severe monogenic diseases, including genetic conditions affecting the central nervous system, eye, liver, and kidney.

Stoke Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Stoke Therapeutics (STOK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ: STOK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Stoke Therapeutics's (STOK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Stoke Therapeutics (STOK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ: STOK) was reported by Jefferies on January 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 50.00 expecting STOK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 148.88% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Stoke Therapeutics (STOK)?

A

The stock price for Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ: STOK) is $20.09 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Stoke Therapeutics (STOK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Stoke Therapeutics.

Q

When is Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) reporting earnings?

A

Stoke Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Stoke Therapeutics (STOK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Stoke Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Stoke Therapeutics (STOK) operate in?

A

Stoke Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.