Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Blue Bird Corp is an American bus manufacturing company. It has its operations in two segments. The Bus segment involves the design, engineering, manufacture and sales of school buses and extended warranties; and the Parts segment which includes the sales of replacement bus parts. It carries its operations in the United States, Canada, and the rest of the world. The majority of its sales are derived from the United States through its bus manufacturing business.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.280-0.070 0.2100
REV110.000M129.223M19.223M
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1800.070 -0.1100
REV242.500M192.204M-50.296M

Blue Bird Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Blue Bird (BLBD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ: BLBD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Blue Bird's (BLBD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Blue Bird (BLBD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Blue Bird (NASDAQ: BLBD) was reported by Roth Capital on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 29.00 expecting BLBD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 40.71% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Blue Bird (BLBD)?

A

The stock price for Blue Bird (NASDAQ: BLBD) is $20.61 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Blue Bird (BLBD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Blue Bird.

Q

When is Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) reporting earnings?

A

Blue Bird’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Blue Bird (BLBD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Blue Bird.

Q

What sector and industry does Blue Bird (BLBD) operate in?

A

Blue Bird is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.