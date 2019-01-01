|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.280
|-0.070
|0.2100
|REV
|110.000M
|129.223M
|19.223M
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.180
|0.070
|-0.1100
|REV
|242.500M
|192.204M
|-50.296M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ: BLBD) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Blue Bird’s space includes: PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR), Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW), REV Group (NYSE:REVG), Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) and Terex (NYSE:TEX).
The latest price target for Blue Bird (NASDAQ: BLBD) was reported by Roth Capital on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 29.00 expecting BLBD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 40.71% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Blue Bird (NASDAQ: BLBD) is $20.61 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Blue Bird.
Blue Bird’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Blue Bird.
Blue Bird is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.