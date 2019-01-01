QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/66.1K
Div / Yield
0.3/0.21%
52 Wk
98.23 - 158.42
Mkt Cap
6.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.98
Shares
44.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 8:33AM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 6:28AM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 4:33PM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 7:37AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 7:36AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 8:23AM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 7:25AM
Benzinga - Oct 11, 2021, 10:00AM
Benzinga - Oct 7, 2021, 7:08AM
Benzinga - Sep 21, 2021, 8:34AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 8:10AM
Benzinga - May 19, 2021, 12:41PM
Benzinga - May 4, 2021, 7:36AM
Benzinga - Mar 8, 2021, 4:13PM
Colliers International Group Inc is a real estate services and investment management company. The company has operations in over 60 countries to provide expert advice and services to maximize the value of the property for real estate occupiers, owners, and investors. It offers services to the investor, developers, and occupiers which includes source capital solutions, services for commercial and residential property developers, on a local, regional, national and international basis, Infrastructure consulting, Design and Build, and Market research.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.8302.250 0.4200
REV1.100B1.345B245.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Colliers Intl Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Colliers Intl Gr (CIGI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Colliers Intl Gr (NASDAQ: CIGI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Colliers Intl Gr's (CIGI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Colliers Intl Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Colliers Intl Gr (CIGI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Colliers Intl Gr (NASDAQ: CIGI) was reported by Raymond James on January 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CIGI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Colliers Intl Gr (CIGI)?

A

The stock price for Colliers Intl Gr (NASDAQ: CIGI) is $144.41 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Colliers Intl Gr (CIGI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 12, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is Colliers Intl Gr (NASDAQ:CIGI) reporting earnings?

A

Colliers Intl Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Colliers Intl Gr (CIGI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Colliers Intl Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Colliers Intl Gr (CIGI) operate in?

A

Colliers Intl Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.