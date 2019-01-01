QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Corning is a leader in materials science, specializing in the production of glass, ceramics, and optical fiber. The firm supplies its products for a wide range of applications, from flat-panel displays in televisions to gasoline particulate filters in automobiles to optical fiber for broadband access, with a leading share in many of its end markets.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5200.540 0.0200
REV3.590B3.714B124.000M

Corning Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Corning (GLW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Corning (NYSE: GLW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Corning's (GLW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Corning (GLW) stock?

A

The latest price target for Corning (NYSE: GLW) was reported by Susquehanna on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 50.00 expecting GLW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.24% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Corning (GLW)?

A

The stock price for Corning (NYSE: GLW) is $40.245 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Corning (GLW) pay a dividend?

A

The next Corning (GLW) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.

Q

When is Corning (NYSE:GLW) reporting earnings?

A

Corning’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Corning (GLW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Corning.

Q

What sector and industry does Corning (GLW) operate in?

A

Corning is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NYSE.