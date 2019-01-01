|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ: ARDX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Ardelyx’s space includes: HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK), Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD), T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO), Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) and Evaxion Biotech (NASDAQ:EVAX).
The latest price target for Ardelyx (NASDAQ: ARDX) was reported by Citigroup on December 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting ARDX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1807.28% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Ardelyx (NASDAQ: ARDX) is $0.6816 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Ardelyx.
Ardelyx’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Ardelyx.
Ardelyx is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.