Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Ardelyx Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of molecule and polymeric therapeutics to treat the gastrointestinal tract and cardiorenal diseases. The company has a proprietary drug discovery and design platform. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which aims to reduce the absorption of dietary sodium and phosphorus for the treatment of kidney disease, irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, and hyperphosphatemia in patients with dialysis.

Ardelyx Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ardelyx (ARDX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ: ARDX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ardelyx's (ARDX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ardelyx (ARDX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ardelyx (NASDAQ: ARDX) was reported by Citigroup on December 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting ARDX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1807.28% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ardelyx (ARDX)?

A

The stock price for Ardelyx (NASDAQ: ARDX) is $0.6816 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ardelyx (ARDX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ardelyx.

Q

When is Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) reporting earnings?

A

Ardelyx’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Ardelyx (ARDX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ardelyx.

Q

What sector and industry does Ardelyx (ARDX) operate in?

A

Ardelyx is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.