Ardelyx Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of molecule and polymeric therapeutics to treat the gastrointestinal tract and cardiorenal diseases. The company has a proprietary drug discovery and design platform. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which aims to reduce the absorption of dietary sodium and phosphorus for the treatment of kidney disease, irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, and hyperphosphatemia in patients with dialysis.