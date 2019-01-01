QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/57.8K
Div / Yield
1.36/9.68%
52 Wk
13.95 - 16.38
Mkt Cap
324.5M
Payout Ratio
37.29
Open
-
P/E
4.49
Shares
23.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Nuveen Global High Income Fund operates as a diversified closed-end management investment company. The fund's investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. Its securities include U.S. high-yield bonds; non-U.S. high-yield bonds from developed and emerging markets; and other income-producing investments such as preferred and convertible securities.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nuveen Glb High Inc Fund Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nuveen Glb High Inc Fund (JGH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nuveen Glb High Inc Fund (NYSE: JGH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nuveen Glb High Inc Fund's (JGH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nuveen Glb High Inc Fund.

Q

What is the target price for Nuveen Glb High Inc Fund (JGH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nuveen Glb High Inc Fund

Q

Current Stock Price for Nuveen Glb High Inc Fund (JGH)?

A

The stock price for Nuveen Glb High Inc Fund (NYSE: JGH) is $14 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nuveen Glb High Inc Fund (JGH) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Nuveen Glb High Inc Fund (NYSE:JGH) reporting earnings?

A

Nuveen Glb High Inc Fund does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nuveen Glb High Inc Fund (JGH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nuveen Glb High Inc Fund.

Q

What sector and industry does Nuveen Glb High Inc Fund (JGH) operate in?

A

Nuveen Glb High Inc Fund is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.