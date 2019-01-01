QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Trimble Inc provides location-based solutions that are used in global positioning system (GPS), laser, optical and inertial technologies. Its products portfolio includes 3D laser scanning, flow and application control systems, monitoring systems, water management, and navigation infrastructure. It also manufactures laser and optics-based products, and GPS products. The company serves various industries which include agriculture, architecture, civil engineering, survey and land administration, construction, geospatial among others. The company operates in four reportable segments namely, Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. It derives most of its revenues from the US and Europe with the rest coming from the Asia Pacific and other markets.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6300.620 -0.0100
REV895.560M926.000M30.440M

Analyst Ratings

Trimble Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Trimble (TRMB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Trimble's (TRMB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Trimble (TRMB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) was reported by Raymond James on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 90.00 expecting TRMB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.20% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Trimble (TRMB)?

A

The stock price for Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) is $67.57 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Trimble (TRMB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Trimble.

Q

When is Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) reporting earnings?

A

Trimble’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Trimble (TRMB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Trimble.

Q

What sector and industry does Trimble (TRMB) operate in?

A

Trimble is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.