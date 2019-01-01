|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.630
|0.620
|-0.0100
|REV
|895.560M
|926.000M
|30.440M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Trimble’s space includes: Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI), PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR), National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI), Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ:AEIS) and NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX).
The latest price target for Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) was reported by Raymond James on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 90.00 expecting TRMB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.20% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) is $67.57 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Trimble.
Trimble’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Trimble.
Trimble is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.