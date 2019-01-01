QQQ
Range
11.02 - 11.28
Vol / Avg.
1.6M/278.1K
Div / Yield
1.08/9.61%
52 Wk
11.1 - 14.3
Mkt Cap
674.3M
Payout Ratio
71.75
Open
11.23
P/E
7.3
EPS
0
Shares
60.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - May 24, 2021, 8:12AM
Western Asset Emg Markets Debt Fund Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and the secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation.

Analyst Ratings

Western Asset Emg Markets Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Western Asset Emg Markets (EMD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Western Asset Emg Markets (NYSE: EMD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Western Asset Emg Markets's (EMD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Western Asset Emg Markets.

Q

What is the target price for Western Asset Emg Markets (EMD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Western Asset Emg Markets

Q

Current Stock Price for Western Asset Emg Markets (EMD)?

A

The stock price for Western Asset Emg Markets (NYSE: EMD) is $11.101 last updated Today at 8:59:31 PM.

Q

Does Western Asset Emg Markets (EMD) pay a dividend?

A

The next Western Asset Emg Markets (EMD) dividend date is projected to be 2022-05-20.

Q

When is Western Asset Emg Markets (NYSE:EMD) reporting earnings?

A

Western Asset Emg Markets does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Western Asset Emg Markets (EMD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Western Asset Emg Markets.

Q

What sector and industry does Western Asset Emg Markets (EMD) operate in?

A

Western Asset Emg Markets is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.