|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.160
|0.210
|0.0500
|REV
|47.390M
|59.755M
|12.365M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Ladder Cap (NYSE: LADR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Ladder Cap’s space includes: Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC), ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR), Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG), Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) and Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR).
The latest price target for Ladder Cap (NYSE: LADR) was reported by Raymond James on May 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting LADR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.90% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Ladder Cap (NYSE: LADR) is $11.12 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.
Ladder Cap’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Ladder Cap.
Ladder Cap is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.