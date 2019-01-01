QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/691.8K
Div / Yield
0.8/7.19%
52 Wk
10.48 - 12.65
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
177.78
Open
-
P/E
24.71
EPS
0.22
Shares
128M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 6:13AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 5:00PM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 5:14PM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 5:02PM
Benzinga - May 10, 2021, 9:58AM
Benzinga - May 7, 2021, 8:37AM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 5:30PM
Benzinga - Mar 2, 2021, 12:24PM
Benzinga - Mar 2, 2021, 12:14PM
Benzinga - Mar 1, 2021, 7:16AM
Benzinga - Feb 25, 2021, 5:25PM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate investment trust that manages a portfolio of commercial real estate and real estate-related assets, with a focus on senior secured assets. The company's reportable segments are loans, securities, real estate, and others. The loans segment provides first mortgage loans that are secured by the cash flows from commercial real estate income. The securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities and U.S. Agency securities, and real estate segment includes a portfolio of commercial properties and residential properties. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Loan segment.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1600.210 0.0500
REV47.390M59.755M12.365M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Ladder Cap Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ladder Cap (LADR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ladder Cap (NYSE: LADR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ladder Cap's (LADR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ladder Cap (LADR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ladder Cap (NYSE: LADR) was reported by Raymond James on May 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting LADR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.90% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ladder Cap (LADR)?

A

The stock price for Ladder Cap (NYSE: LADR) is $11.12 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ladder Cap (LADR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is Ladder Cap (NYSE:LADR) reporting earnings?

A

Ladder Cap’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Ladder Cap (LADR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ladder Cap.

Q

What sector and industry does Ladder Cap (LADR) operate in?

A

Ladder Cap is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.