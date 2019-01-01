Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate investment trust that manages a portfolio of commercial real estate and real estate-related assets, with a focus on senior secured assets. The company's reportable segments are loans, securities, real estate, and others. The loans segment provides first mortgage loans that are secured by the cash flows from commercial real estate income. The securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities and U.S. Agency securities, and real estate segment includes a portfolio of commercial properties and residential properties. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Loan segment.