Range
173.53 - 178.32
Vol / Avg.
578.9K/1.3M
Div / Yield
2.04/1.15%
52 Wk
174.86 - 238.93
Mkt Cap
49.9B
Payout Ratio
49.87
Open
177.76
P/E
45.19
EPS
1.05
Shares
286.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Ecolab produces and markets cleaning and sanitation products for the hospitality, healthcare, and industrial markets. The firm is the global market share leader in this category with a wide array of products and services, including dish and laundry washing systems, pest control, and infection control products. The company has a strong hold on the U.S. market and is looking to increase its profitability abroad. Additionally, Ecolab serves customers in water, manufacturing, and life sciences end markets, selling customized solutions.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.3101.280 -0.0300
REV3.290B3.365B75.000M

Ecolab Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ecolab (ECL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ecolab (NYSE: ECL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ecolab's (ECL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ecolab (ECL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ecolab (NYSE: ECL) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 200.00 expecting ECL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.88% upside). 19 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ecolab (ECL)?

A

The stock price for Ecolab (NYSE: ECL) is $174.1 last updated Today at 8:31:36 PM.

Q

Does Ecolab (ECL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 13, 2021.

Q

When is Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) reporting earnings?

A

Ecolab’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Ecolab (ECL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ecolab.

Q

What sector and industry does Ecolab (ECL) operate in?

A

Ecolab is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.