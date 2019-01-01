Cavco Industries Inc designs and produces factory-built homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, and Palm Harbor Homes brands. It also produces modular homes, park model homes, and vacation cabins, as well as commercial structures, among others. The company operates principally in two segments: Factory-built housing, which includes wholesale and retail systems-built housing operations and financial services, which includes manufactured housing consumer finance and insurance. Cavco received most of its revenues from the Factory-built housing segment.