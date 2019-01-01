QQQ
Range
269.7 - 272.98
Vol / Avg.
9.6K/55.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
196.46 - 327.24
Mkt Cap
2.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
272.98
P/E
14.92
EPS
8.66
Shares
9.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
Cavco Industries Inc designs and produces factory-built homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, and Palm Harbor Homes brands. It also produces modular homes, park model homes, and vacation cabins, as well as commercial structures, among others. The company operates principally in two segments: Factory-built housing, which includes wholesale and retail systems-built housing operations and financial services, which includes manufactured housing consumer finance and insurance. Cavco received most of its revenues from the Factory-built housing segment.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS3.4805.340 1.8600
REV408.420M431.714M23.294M

Cavco Indus Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cavco Indus (CVCO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cavco Indus (NASDAQ: CVCO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cavco Indus's (CVCO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cavco Indus (CVCO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cavco Indus (NASDAQ: CVCO) was reported by Wedbush on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 315.00 expecting CVCO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.94% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cavco Indus (CVCO)?

A

The stock price for Cavco Indus (NASDAQ: CVCO) is $271.69 last updated Today at 5:08:01 PM.

Q

Does Cavco Indus (CVCO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cavco Indus.

Q

When is Cavco Indus (NASDAQ:CVCO) reporting earnings?

A

Cavco Indus’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 3, 2022.

Q

Is Cavco Indus (CVCO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cavco Indus.

Q

What sector and industry does Cavco Indus (CVCO) operate in?

A

Cavco Indus is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.