Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
66.58 - 208.99
Mkt Cap
8.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.16
Shares
112.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Life Sciences Tools & Services
10x Genomics Inc is a life science technology company based in the United States. Its solutions include instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. The product portfolio of the company includes Chromium Controller, Reagent Kits, 10x Compatible Products, and Informatics Software among others.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.090-0.160 -0.0700
REV148.530M143.530M-5.000M

Analyst Ratings

10x Genomics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy 10x Genomics (TXG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ: TXG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are 10x Genomics's (TXG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for 10x Genomics (TXG) stock?

A

The latest price target for 10x Genomics (NASDAQ: TXG) was reported by Citigroup on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 150.00 expecting TXG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 94.20% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for 10x Genomics (TXG)?

A

The stock price for 10x Genomics (NASDAQ: TXG) is $77.24 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does 10x Genomics (TXG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for 10x Genomics.

Q

When is 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) reporting earnings?

A

10x Genomics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is 10x Genomics (TXG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for 10x Genomics.

Q

What sector and industry does 10x Genomics (TXG) operate in?

A

10x Genomics is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.