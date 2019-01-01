|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.090
|-0.160
|-0.0700
|REV
|148.530M
|143.530M
|-5.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ: TXG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in 10x Genomics’s space includes: Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ:MEDP), Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A), Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH), Waters (NYSE:WAT) and Danaher (NYSE:DHR).
The latest price target for 10x Genomics (NASDAQ: TXG) was reported by Citigroup on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 150.00 expecting TXG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 94.20% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for 10x Genomics (NASDAQ: TXG) is $77.24 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for 10x Genomics.
10x Genomics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for 10x Genomics.
10x Genomics is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.