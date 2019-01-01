QQQ
Range
10.28 - 10.38
Vol / Avg.
91K/72.3K
Div / Yield
0.48/4.65%
52 Wk
10.33 - 12.36
Mkt Cap
257.2M
Payout Ratio
160.64
Open
10.35
P/E
33.13
Shares
25M
Outstanding
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is an investment company with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax, including alternative minimum tax, and, in state specific funds, taxes in its specified state. The company provides its solutions to individual investors, institutional investors, high net worth individuals, family office investors, and financial professionals. It offers a range of equity, income and alternative strategies to institutional investors, both in the United States and internationally.

Eaton Vance California Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eaton Vance California (EVM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eaton Vance California (AMEX: EVM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Eaton Vance California's (EVM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eaton Vance California.

Q

What is the target price for Eaton Vance California (EVM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eaton Vance California

Q

Current Stock Price for Eaton Vance California (EVM)?

A

The stock price for Eaton Vance California (AMEX: EVM) is $10.29 last updated Today at 8:59:51 PM.

Q

Does Eaton Vance California (EVM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is Eaton Vance California (AMEX:EVM) reporting earnings?

A

Eaton Vance California does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Eaton Vance California (EVM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eaton Vance California.

Q

What sector and industry does Eaton Vance California (EVM) operate in?

A

Eaton Vance California is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.