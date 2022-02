Penns Woods Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company. It is engaged in a full-service commercial banking business, making available to the community a range of financial services, including installment loans, credit cards, among others. The company operates in the Community Banking segment. The bank also provides commercial and retail banking, which includes the acceptance of time, savings, and demand deposits, the funding of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans, and safe deposit services. Utilizing a branch office network, ATMs, the Internet, and telephone banking delivery channels, the Banks deliver their products and services to the communities.