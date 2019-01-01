QQQ
Range
4.57 - 4.67
Vol / Avg.
81.6K/263.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.55 - 7.23
Mkt Cap
208.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.61
P/E
35.38
EPS
0.05
Shares
45.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Daktronics Inc designs and manufactures electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems, and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It is engaged in a full range of activities: marketing and sales, engineering and product design and development, manufacturing, technical contracting, professional services, and customer service and support. The company offers a complete line of products, from small scoreboards and electronic displays to large multimillion-dollar video display systems as well as related control, timing, and sound systems.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.050
REV146.900M164.477M17.577M

Daktronics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Daktronics (DAKT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Daktronics (NASDAQ: DAKT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Daktronics's (DAKT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Daktronics (DAKT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Daktronics (NASDAQ: DAKT) was reported by Singular Research on September 21, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting DAKT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 118.34% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Daktronics (DAKT)?

A

The stock price for Daktronics (NASDAQ: DAKT) is $4.58 last updated Today at 6:02:10 PM.

Q

Does Daktronics (DAKT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 19, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 6, 2020.

Q

When is Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) reporting earnings?

A

Daktronics’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is Daktronics (DAKT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Daktronics.

Q

What sector and industry does Daktronics (DAKT) operate in?

A

Daktronics is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.