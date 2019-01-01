|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.050
|REV
|146.900M
|164.477M
|17.577M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Daktronics (NASDAQ: DAKT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Daktronics’s space includes: Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP), Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT), Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM), Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) and Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN).
The latest price target for Daktronics (NASDAQ: DAKT) was reported by Singular Research on September 21, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting DAKT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 118.34% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Daktronics (NASDAQ: DAKT) is $4.58 last updated Today at 6:02:10 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 19, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 6, 2020.
Daktronics’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Daktronics.
Daktronics is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.