Range
3.09 - 3.34
Vol / Avg.
300.4K/274K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.81 - 22.4
Mkt Cap
62.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.13
P/E
-
Shares
20M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 18, 2022, 9:04AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 8:58AM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 9:14AM
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 7:41AM
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 5:48AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 9:08AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 8:02AM
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 10:04AM
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 10:00AM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 12:00PM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 4:07PM
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 4:05PM
Benzinga - Dec 29, 2021, 12:38PM
Benzinga - Dec 23, 2021, 12:00PM
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
WISeKey International Holding Ltd is a cybersecurity company focused on delivering integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems. It integrates secure semiconductors, cybersecurity software, and a globally recognized Root of Trust (RoT) into leading-edge products and services that protect users, devices, data and transactions in the internet-connected world. It has two business segments. The IoT segment, which is the key revenue driver, generates revenue from the sale of semiconductor's secure chips. The mPKI segment generates revenues from Digital Certificates, Software as a Service, Software license and Post-Contract Customer Support (PCS) for cybersecurity applications.

Analyst Ratings

WISeKey Intl Hldg Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy WISeKey Intl Hldg (WKEY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ: WKEY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are WISeKey Intl Hldg's (WKEY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for WISeKey Intl Hldg (WKEY) stock?

A

The latest price target for WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ: WKEY) was reported by Maxim Group on December 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting WKEY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 250.32% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for WISeKey Intl Hldg (WKEY)?

A

The stock price for WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ: WKEY) is $3.14 last updated Today at 4:53:43 PM.

Q

Does WISeKey Intl Hldg (WKEY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for WISeKey Intl Hldg.

Q

When is WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) reporting earnings?

A

WISeKey Intl Hldg does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is WISeKey Intl Hldg (WKEY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for WISeKey Intl Hldg.

Q

What sector and industry does WISeKey Intl Hldg (WKEY) operate in?

A

WISeKey Intl Hldg is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.