You can purchase shares of WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ: WKEY) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in WISeKey Intl Hldg’s space includes: QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK), Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN), NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC), Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) and Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN).
The latest price target for WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ: WKEY) was reported by Maxim Group on December 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting WKEY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 250.32% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ: WKEY) is $3.14 last updated Today at 4:53:43 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for WISeKey Intl Hldg.
WISeKey Intl Hldg does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for WISeKey Intl Hldg.
WISeKey Intl Hldg is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.