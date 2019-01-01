|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Local Bounti (NYSE: LOCL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Local Bounti’s space includes: Brasilagro - Cia Bras (NYSE:LND), AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI), Bunge (NYSE:BG), Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) and Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO).
The latest price target for Local Bounti (NYSE: LOCL) was reported by Deutsche Bank on January 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting LOCL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 59.86% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Local Bounti (NYSE: LOCL) is $5.63 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:39:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Local Bounti.
Local Bounti’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Local Bounti.
Local Bounti is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.