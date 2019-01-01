QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/214.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.4 - 12.87
Mkt Cap
486.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.1
Shares
86.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 12:58PM
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 11:04AM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 6:29AM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 5:05AM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 6:01AM
Benzinga - Nov 24, 2021, 1:59PM
Benzinga - Nov 24, 2021, 1:54PM
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Local Bounti Corp is a premier controlled environment agriculture company. Its business model is based on building local facilities, operated by local teams, to deliver fresh and quality produce to local communities while maintaining a limited carbon footprint. Using proprietary technology to grow leafy greens and herbs in smart greenhouses with a cultivation process that uses less water and land than conventional agriculture, free from herbicides or pesticides, it delivers products that have a longer shelf life, and are good in taste.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-15
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Local Bounti Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Local Bounti (LOCL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Local Bounti (NYSE: LOCL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Local Bounti's (LOCL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Local Bounti (LOCL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Local Bounti (NYSE: LOCL) was reported by Deutsche Bank on January 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting LOCL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 59.86% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Local Bounti (LOCL)?

A

The stock price for Local Bounti (NYSE: LOCL) is $5.63 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:39:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Local Bounti (LOCL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Local Bounti.

Q

When is Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) reporting earnings?

A

Local Bounti’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is Local Bounti (LOCL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Local Bounti.

Q

What sector and industry does Local Bounti (LOCL) operate in?

A

Local Bounti is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.