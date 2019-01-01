|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.330
|-0.360
|-0.0300
|REV
|0
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
Other companies in Immunovant’s space includes: Macrogenics (NASDAQ:MGNX), Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX), Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) and Pharming (NASDAQ:PHAR).
The latest price target for Immunovant (NASDAQ: IMVT) was reported by Wells Fargo on December 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting IMVT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 71.10% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Immunovant (NASDAQ: IMVT) is $5.26 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Immunovant.
Immunovant’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Immunovant.
Immunovant is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.