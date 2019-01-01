QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/731.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.24 - 19.46
Mkt Cap
612.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.36
Shares
116.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Immunovant Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on enabling normal lives for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's product includes IMVT-1401 targets the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn).

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.330-0.360 -0.0300
REV0

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Immunovant Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Immunovant (IMVT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ: IMVT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Immunovant's (IMVT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Immunovant (IMVT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Immunovant (NASDAQ: IMVT) was reported by Wells Fargo on December 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting IMVT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 71.10% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Immunovant (IMVT)?

A

The stock price for Immunovant (NASDAQ: IMVT) is $5.26 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Immunovant (IMVT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Immunovant.

Q

When is Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) reporting earnings?

A

Immunovant’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 4, 2022.

Q

Is Immunovant (IMVT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Immunovant.

Q

What sector and industry does Immunovant (IMVT) operate in?

A

Immunovant is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.