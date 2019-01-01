QQQ
Range
10 - 10.23
Vol / Avg.
194.2K/187.1K
Div / Yield
1.2/11.78%
52 Wk
9.35 - 12.67
Mkt Cap
233.6M
Payout Ratio
57.42
Open
10.23
P/E
4.88
EPS
0
Shares
23.3M
Outstanding
Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It primarily invests in loan and debt instruments.

Aberdeen Income Credit Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aberdeen Income Credit (ACP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aberdeen Income Credit (NYSE: ACP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Aberdeen Income Credit's (ACP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aberdeen Income Credit.

Q

What is the target price for Aberdeen Income Credit (ACP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aberdeen Income Credit

Q

Current Stock Price for Aberdeen Income Credit (ACP)?

A

The stock price for Aberdeen Income Credit (NYSE: ACP) is $10.04 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:56:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aberdeen Income Credit (ACP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 18, 2022.

Q

When is Aberdeen Income Credit (NYSE:ACP) reporting earnings?

A

Aberdeen Income Credit does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aberdeen Income Credit (ACP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aberdeen Income Credit.

Q

What sector and industry does Aberdeen Income Credit (ACP) operate in?

A

Aberdeen Income Credit is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.