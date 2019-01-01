QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Neogen Corporation, headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety. In food safety (70% of post-merger sales), Neogen performs diagnostics to detect unintended substances in food and animal feed, such as pathogens, allergens, and drug residues, for global food and feed processing companies. In animal safety (20% of post-merger sales), Neogen sells veterinary instruments, pharmaceuticals, disinfectants, and genomics tests for animals, including cattle, horses, and canines. Sales in the United States account for 60% of total revenue, while international markets, including Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America, account for the remaining 40%.

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-22
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1700.100 -0.0700
REV129.060M130.517M1.457M

Neogen Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Neogen (NEOG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Neogen (NASDAQ: NEOG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Neogen's (NEOG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Neogen (NEOG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Neogen (NASDAQ: NEOG) was reported by Stephens & Co. on February 10, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 88.00 expecting NEOG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 152.73% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Neogen (NEOG)?

A

The stock price for Neogen (NASDAQ: NEOG) is $34.82 last updated Today at 6:38:06 PM.

Q

Does Neogen (NEOG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Neogen.

Q

When is Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) reporting earnings?

A

Neogen’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 22, 2022.

Q

Is Neogen (NEOG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Neogen.

Q

What sector and industry does Neogen (NEOG) operate in?

A

Neogen is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.