|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-22
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.170
|0.100
|-0.0700
|REV
|129.060M
|130.517M
|1.457M
You can purchase shares of Neogen (NASDAQ: NEOG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Neogen’s space includes: RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST), Meihua International (NASDAQ:MHUA), Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO), BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) and Align Tech (NASDAQ:ALGN).
The latest price target for Neogen (NASDAQ: NEOG) was reported by Stephens & Co. on February 10, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 88.00 expecting NEOG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 152.73% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Neogen (NASDAQ: NEOG) is $34.82 last updated Today at 6:38:06 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Neogen.
Neogen’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 22, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Neogen.
Neogen is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.