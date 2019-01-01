|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-24
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Boxlight (NASDAQ: BOXL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Boxlight’s space includes: Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD), Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK), Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR), Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) and Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO).
The latest price target for Boxlight (NASDAQ: BOXL) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on December 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting BOXL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 230.58% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Boxlight (NASDAQ: BOXL) is $1.21 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Boxlight.
Boxlight’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Boxlight.
Boxlight is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.