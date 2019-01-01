QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
Boxlight Corp is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market. The company produces and distributes interactive technologies including Flat panels, Projectors, Whiteboards and Peripheral. It offers comprehensive services to clients and customers, including installation, training, consulting and maintenance. The company sells its products in various countries and generates revenue from the sale of software and interactive displays to the educational market.

Boxlight Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Boxlight (BOXL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Boxlight (NASDAQ: BOXL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Boxlight's (BOXL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Boxlight (BOXL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Boxlight (NASDAQ: BOXL) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on December 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting BOXL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 230.58% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Boxlight (BOXL)?

A

The stock price for Boxlight (NASDAQ: BOXL) is $1.21 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Boxlight (BOXL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Boxlight.

Q

When is Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) reporting earnings?

A

Boxlight’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Boxlight (BOXL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Boxlight.

Q

What sector and industry does Boxlight (BOXL) operate in?

A

Boxlight is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.