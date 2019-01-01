QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
0.41/8.08%
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
Shares
Outstanding
Blackrock Income Trust Inc is a diversified investment fund with an investment objective to manage a portfolio of high-quality securities to achieve both preservations of capital and high monthly income. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its assets in mortgage-backed securities.

Blackrock Income Trust Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Blackrock Income Trust (BKT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Blackrock Income Trust (NYSE: BKT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Blackrock Income Trust's (BKT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Blackrock Income Trust.

Q

What is the target price for Blackrock Income Trust (BKT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Blackrock Income Trust

Q

Current Stock Price for Blackrock Income Trust (BKT)?

A

The stock price for Blackrock Income Trust (NYSE: BKT) is $5.11 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Blackrock Income Trust (BKT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Blackrock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) reporting earnings?

A

Blackrock Income Trust does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Blackrock Income Trust (BKT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Blackrock Income Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does Blackrock Income Trust (BKT) operate in?

A

Blackrock Income Trust is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.