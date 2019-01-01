QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
6.9K/1.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.88 - 14.83
Mkt Cap
694M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.24
Shares
142.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 8:39AM
Benzinga - Jan 21, 2022, 5:07AM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 7:14AM
Benzinga - Nov 18, 2021, 8:17AM
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 8:40AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 5:48PM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 5:47PM
Benzinga - Oct 18, 2021, 3:48PM
Benzinga - Oct 18, 2021, 7:46AM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Latch Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services. It specializes in keyless entry security systems to open and manage every door in an apartment building from a smartphone.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-15
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.270

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV13.560M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Latch Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Latch (LTCH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Latch (NASDAQ: LTCH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Latch's (LTCH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Latch (LTCH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Latch (NASDAQ: LTCH) was reported by Colliers Securities on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting LTCH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 63.93% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Latch (LTCH)?

A

The stock price for Latch (NASDAQ: LTCH) is $4.88 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Latch (LTCH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Latch.

Q

When is Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) reporting earnings?

A

Latch’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is Latch (LTCH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Latch.

Q

What sector and industry does Latch (LTCH) operate in?

A

Latch is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.