Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/417.3K
Div / Yield
1.84/3.96%
52 Wk
41.39 - 69.16
Mkt Cap
2.7B
Payout Ratio
48.48
Open
-
P/E
14.07
EPS
1.1
Shares
57.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
Kontoor Brands Inc is a lifestyle apparel company. It is engaged in designing, manufacturing, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of its portfolio of brands, including Wrangler and Lee. It manufactures its products in owned and leased facilities, and distribute the products through both brick and mortar and e-commerce retailers.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.790

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-01

REV688.230M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Kontoor Brands Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kontoor Brands (KTB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kontoor Brands's (KTB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Kontoor Brands (KTB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB) was reported by Barclays on November 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 87.00 expecting KTB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 87.38% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Kontoor Brands (KTB)?

A

The stock price for Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB) is $46.43 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kontoor Brands (KTB) pay a dividend?

A

The next Kontoor Brands (KTB) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-07.

Q

When is Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) reporting earnings?

A

Kontoor Brands’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Kontoor Brands (KTB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kontoor Brands.

Q

What sector and industry does Kontoor Brands (KTB) operate in?

A

Kontoor Brands is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the NYSE.