Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/352.7K
Div / Yield
0.8/4.55%
52 Wk
9.95 - 21.7
Mkt Cap
767M
Payout Ratio
59.41
Open
-
P/E
17.41
EPS
-0.02
Shares
43.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
City Office REIT Inc is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company owns more than 20 office complexes comprising approximately 64 office buildings with a total of approximately 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area, located in the metropolitan areas of Dallas, Denver, Orlando, Phoenix, Portland, San Diego, Seattle and Tampa.

Earnings

Q1 2022
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV
Q4 2021
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-02-25
REV

Analyst Ratings

City Office REIT Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy City Office REIT (CIO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of City Office REIT (NYSE: CIO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are City Office REIT's (CIO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for City Office REIT (CIO) stock?

A

The latest price target for City Office REIT (NYSE: CIO) was reported by RBC Capital on November 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.00 expecting CIO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.89% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for City Office REIT (CIO)?

A

The stock price for City Office REIT (NYSE: CIO) is $17.61 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does City Office REIT (CIO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 10, 2022.

Q

When is City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) reporting earnings?

A

City Office REIT’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is City Office REIT (CIO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for City Office REIT.

Q

What sector and industry does City Office REIT (CIO) operate in?

A

City Office REIT is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.