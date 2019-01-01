|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-02-25
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of City Office REIT (NYSE: CIO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in City Office REIT’s space includes: Easterly Government Props (NYSE:DEA), CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT), JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS), Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) and Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ).
The latest price target for City Office REIT (NYSE: CIO) was reported by RBC Capital on November 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.00 expecting CIO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.89% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for City Office REIT (NYSE: CIO) is $17.61 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 10, 2022.
City Office REIT’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for City Office REIT.
City Office REIT is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.